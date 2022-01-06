Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $168.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.