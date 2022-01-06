Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,729,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $164.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.93.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

