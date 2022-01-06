Moonriver (MOVR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.93 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Moonriver has a market cap of $505.91 million and $35.93 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $185.69 or 0.00429532 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00062123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00071705 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.23 or 0.07893183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00076621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,149.95 or 0.99814640 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,218,392 coins and its circulating supply is 2,724,505 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

