Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FSTA opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $38.48 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.