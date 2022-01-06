Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

