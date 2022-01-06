Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $505,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,066 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.29.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

