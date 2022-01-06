Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $539,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 98,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSBE opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.51. Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

