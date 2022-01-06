Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.24. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $108.48 and a one year high of $191.13.

