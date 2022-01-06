Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $482,000 in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 448,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.88% of Tutor Perini as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $160,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPC opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

