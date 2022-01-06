Morgan Stanley Cuts Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target to €78.00

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €85.00 ($96.59) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Icade in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Get Icade alerts:

Shares of Icade stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. Icade has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $92.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.04.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.