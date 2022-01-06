Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Barclays

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $101.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71. The company has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

