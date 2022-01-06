Morgan Stanley Trims Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Target Price to $98.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAIC. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.70.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $86.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average is $86.48. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $334,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $299,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $1,877,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

