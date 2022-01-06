Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

COP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.86. 198,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

