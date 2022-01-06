Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 331,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,645,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AGO stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,042. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $56.95.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.