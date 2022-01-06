Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,700,477. The firm has a market cap of $226.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

