Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 275 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRC stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,582. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRC. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $1,127,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,931 shares of company stock worth $24,096,125 over the last quarter.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

