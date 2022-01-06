Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 5,621 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley makes up about 5.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of W. R. Berkley worth $18,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,003,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $82.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,453. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

