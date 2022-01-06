MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.60. 1,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,242. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $136.91 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

