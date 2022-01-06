MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 335 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 43.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.