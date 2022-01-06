MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires Shares of 1,163 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,726,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,194,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,476 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $6,724,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $4,065,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 223,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 52,421 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $2,448,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $55.31 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.