MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $311,506,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,926 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.