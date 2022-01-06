MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $405.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $438.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.45. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

