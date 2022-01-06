MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDRV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 86.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period.

Shares of IDRV stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $57.71.

