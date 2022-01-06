Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €275.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €275.00 ($312.50) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($332.95) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($360.23) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €280.10 ($318.30).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($227.27).

