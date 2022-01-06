MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Update

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MSLP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 22,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,411. MusclePharm has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.28.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

