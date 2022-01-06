MustangCoin (MST) Reaches Market Cap of $14,405.59

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One MustangCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MustangCoin has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. MustangCoin has a market cap of $14,405.59 and $13.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin Coin Profile

MustangCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. The official website for MustangCoin is mustangcoin.xyz . MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MustangCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. It uses the X11 Hashing algorithm and has a 90 second block time. “

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MustangCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

