Nash Exchange (NEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.56 Million

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded 130.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00061663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.59 or 0.07846487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00076363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,836.58 or 0.99868652 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007945 BTC.

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

