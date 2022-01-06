Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $2,574,571.09 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $2,574,571.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $237,849.36.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $104,572.85.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $434,744.74.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

