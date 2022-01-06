Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $2,574,571.09 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $2,574,571.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $237,849.36.
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $104,572.85.
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $434,744.74.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20.
- On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $129.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.