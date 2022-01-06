Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 4,995 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $412,636.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $2,574,571.09.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $237,849.36.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $104,572.85.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $434,744.74.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28.

Natera stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.44. The stock had a trading volume of 986,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,558. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,283,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Natera by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,013,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Natera by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 564,045 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

