Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $82.26 and last traded at $82.26, with a volume of 57171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.04.

Specifically, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,718,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.