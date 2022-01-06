National Bank Financial Boosts Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$7.75

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWX. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.20.

HWX stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.57. The company had a trading volume of 656,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.41. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$2.62 and a 12 month high of C$5.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

