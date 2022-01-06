National Bank Financial Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$18.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.86% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 price target (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.04.
TSE MEG traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.62. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.92.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
