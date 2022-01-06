National Bank Financial Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$18.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 price target (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.04.

TSE MEG traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.62. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

