National Bank Financial Boosts Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target to C$18.50

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 0.12.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,973,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,698. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.