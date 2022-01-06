National Bank Financial Trims Stelco (TSE:STLC) Target Price to C$55.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STLC. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stelco from an overweight rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.28.

TSE:STLC opened at C$40.36 on Wednesday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$19.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

