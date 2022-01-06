National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.66

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.66 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 2441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.11.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.68 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

In other National Bank news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

