National Bankshares Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$14.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WCP. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.38.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of WCP traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,363. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.46 and a 12-month high of C$8.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.44.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,498,636 shares in the company, valued at C$17,665,356.52. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 59,710 shares of company stock worth $425,868.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.