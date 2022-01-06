National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $84.67. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $83.80, with a volume of 39,607 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $589.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 70,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 528.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.