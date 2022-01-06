nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NDVN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 1,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. nDivision has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.50.
nDivision Company Profile
Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for nDivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nDivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.