nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDVN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 1,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. nDivision has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.50.

nDivision Company Profile

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

