Neblio Trading Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and $596,423.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00032990 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00019391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001685 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,864,549 coins and its circulating supply is 18,558,569 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

