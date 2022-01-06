Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Trading Up 1.2%

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 122,457 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 105,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

NTTHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Neo Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neo Lithium in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

