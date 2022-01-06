NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $16.34 million and $2.55 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00056803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

