Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

