NestEGG Coin (EGG) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $133,183.94 and approximately $934.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NestEGG Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00017120 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000698 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000061 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin (EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NestEGG Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NestEGG Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.