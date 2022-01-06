Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $141.95

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.95 and last traded at $141.12, with a volume of 339824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average of $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 5.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 80.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B lifted its stake in Nestlé by 0.5% during the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in Nestlé by 1.3% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 54,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 4.5% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

