Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for about 2.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,296,000 after acquiring an additional 164,983 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,291 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,571,000. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,609,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,173,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.12. 339,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.15.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

