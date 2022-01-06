Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 693,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15,158 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $423,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $567.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $637.86 and a 200-day moving average of $590.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

