NeuBase Therapeutics’ (NBSE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
NASDAQ NBSE opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.16. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.
Featured Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.