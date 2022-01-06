NeuBase Therapeutics’ (NBSE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.16. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

