Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE NBXG opened at 16.16 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1 year low of 16.01 and a 1 year high of 20.76.

