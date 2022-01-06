Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $533.92 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $533.92 million and $14.57 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002289 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00061894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00072122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.00 or 0.07887311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00076740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,103.00 or 0.99960699 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 540,881,908 coins and its circulating supply is 540,881,315 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

