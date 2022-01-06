New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $42.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NJR stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.25.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 118.85%.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 5.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

